* Q1 GDP +0.9 pct vs forecast +0.7 pct in Reuters poll
* Private consumption, exports up, capex disappoints
* Economists see economy to sustain growth in Q2
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's economy expanded at a
rapid clip at the start of the year, the first hard evidence
that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping stimulus is beginning
to rouse consumers and businesses into action even as risks
loomed in the horizon.
Corporate investment, seen as an essential ingredient of a
sustained recovery, fell for the fifth consecutive quarter
though analysts expect improved business sentiment will
eventually translate into more spending.
Gross domestic product rose 0.9 percent from the previous
quarter, against the median forecast of a 0.7 percent rise in a
Reuters poll of 24 analysts.
That translated into an annualised 3.5 percent growth, the
fastest in a year, and topped a 1 percent rise in the fourth
quarter, cementing a turnaround from six months of contraction
in 2012.
It also outpaced U.S. growth in the same period for the
second straight quarter. The last time Japan's growth trumped
that of the world's biggest economy was in the first quarter of
2012.
"Personal consumption was really strong and exports did
better than expected. Stock gains and expectations for higher
salaries are driving consumption now," said Hiroaki Muto, senior
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.
The Cabinet Office data -- which covers the first full
quarter since Abe's return to power in late December -- is
viewed as the first comprehensive report card on his plan to
revive the world's third-largest economy.
The solid readings validate Abe's "three-arrow" strategy to
break a deflationary cycle, and should help him retain high
support ahead of an election for the upper house of parliament
in July. Victory would give his Liberal Democrat Party control
of both houses of parliament.
The first quarter gain mainly reflects the psychological
effects of improved expectations boosting domestic demand as
households responded to the wealth-creating effects of a soaring
stock market.
Abe is hoping to jolt the economy out of its two-decade long
slumber with his "Abenomics" policy mix of unprecedented
monetary stimulus, extra budget spending and promised pro-growth
policies, and analysts expect those efforts to pay off in months
ahead.
Sumitomo Mitsui's Muto said that despite a slow recovery in
capital expenditure the economy should maintain its momentum.
"The GDP data would suggest that things are going well for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heading into the upper house
election."
The key to more lasting improvement will be whether the
benefits reaped by exporters from the yen's rapid retreat will
filter through to a broader economy, kicking off a virtuous
cycle of more jobs, higher wages, profits and investment.
This is crucial if Abe's gamble is to pay dividends, with
critics questioning the Bank of Japan's plan to flood the
economy with money to the tune of $1.4 trillion in two years.
The BOJ's plan to double its government debt holdings has
sent the yen sharply lower against the dollar and boosted
share prices by 70 percent since last November, as Tokyo banks
on Japan's export-reliant economy kicking into high gear on the
back of a cheap currency.
Economists say companies, still cautious about their future,
should start spending more in the current quarter.
"There is certain demand for capex among companies as
exports are expected to recover, some firms need to update their
facilities and there will be positive effect from the
government's extra budget. I think capital spending will rise in
April-June," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji
Yasuda Life Insurance.
SALES TAX
Capital spending fell 0.7 percent in the quarter, defying
expectations of a 0.7 percent increase, weighing a Tokyo stock
market that was initially buoyed by gains on Wall Street
and a weaker yen.
Investors will closely watch data for core machinery orders
due to be released on Friday and expected to show a 2.8 percent
increase in March, as well as companies' forecasts for the
following quarter.
Private consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 percent
of the economy, rose 0.9 percent as expected and was up for a
second consecutive quarter, reflecting the better consumer mood
helped in part by a buoyant stock market.
Exports, helped by the yen's retreat to 4-1/2-year lows
against the dollar, beat expectations, making a 0.4
percent net contribution to GDP, despite higher import costs
caused by a weaker currency.
Economics Minister Akira Amari said the GDP data showed the
economy appears to be developing favourable conditions for a
planned sales tax hike from April 2014, although a final
decision will be made after second quarter data, due in August.
"We got off to a good start," Amari told reporters. "We'd
like to develop conditions ... towards autumn."
RISKS
There are still some risks to the favourable scenario
painted by the latest data.
Japan's aging and shrinking population poses a challenge to
Abe's yet-to-be articulated plans to squeeze more growth out of
the mature, highly developed economy.
Consumer spending could also suffer from rising costs of
energy and imported goods unless the summer round of bonuses
boosts incomes enough to make up for a squeeze in disposable
incomes.
Another source of concern is an uncertain global outlook,
underlined recently by a string of weak data from the United
States and China, Japan's two biggest export markets.
Abe also has yet to deliver pro-growth reforms, considered
necessary to bring back long-term solid growth that has eluded
Japan for the past two decades.
There are also heightened worries over rising interest rates
in the government bond market, which could undermine the BOJ's
policies and refocus attention on Japan's huge public debt
burden worth more than twice the size of its economy.
Yet the tailwind of extra stimulus spending is expected to
sustain the momentum at least for the remainder of this year.
"The economy will enjoy strong growth for another year or
so. It's no longer just about brightening sentiment and rises in
equities prices. There's now proof that Abenomics is working and
that the economy is on a solid footing," said Yoshiki Shinke,
senior economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.