By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 20 Japan's economy expanded at its
fastest pace in a year in January-March as business investment
rose slightly, but goods piling up in factory warehouses posed a
potential challenge to policy makers seeking to vanquish years
of deflation.
Private consumption, housing investment and exports all rose
but at a feeble pace, leaving Tokyo with more work to do two
years after a radical monetary stimulus programme has brought
only scant success.
"The growth number may look good on surface but there's not
much to cheer about," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at
Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
The world's third-largest economy expanded at an annualised
rate of 2.4 percent in the first three months of this year,
beating a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent increase and
a revised 1.1 percent expansion in October-December, data from
the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The second straight quarter of expansion in gross domestic
product (GDP) exceeded an annualised 0.2 percent gain in the
United States and 1.6 percent growth in the euro zone, a sign
Japan is steadily emerging from last year's recession.
But inventory was the biggest contributor to growth, adding
0.5 percentage point versus only 0.4 point gained by increases
in domestic demand components like capital expenditure,
consumption and housing investment.
"When excluding the contribution from inventory, the economy
grew a meagre 0.7 percent on an annualised basis," said
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute, cautioning against reading too much into the positive
GDP figure.
Indeed, Dai-Ichi Life's Shinke said there's a risk inventory
could shave off growth in the second quarter and keep any
economic expansion modest.
DEFLATIONARY MINDSET
The data will be closely scrutinised at the BOJ's two-day
rate review that ends on Friday. The central bank is widely
expected to maintain its massive stimulus programme and rosy
assessment of the economy.
"The economy isn't falling off a cliff. It's recovering, so
I don't see this data as piling pressure on the Bank of Japan to
ease soon. It's just that the recovery isn't gathering pace,"
said Shinke of Dai-Ichi Life.
Private consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 percent
of GDP, rose 0.4 percent. Capital spending also grew 0.4
percent, below an expected 0.8 percent gain but marking the
first rise in four quarters.
The pick-up in business investment is seen as crucial to
sparking sustained economic growth and inflation, so the latest
numbers should come as some relief to policy-makers.
But the mixed signs from the data underscore a long-time
dilemma for policymakers struggling to reflate the economy out
of nearly two decades of deflation.
A deflationary mindset from years of falling prices has
meant that companies and households remain reluctant to boost
spending, even as the weak yen bolstered revenues and led to
increase in job and wages.
Economics Minister Akira Amari said a clear end to deflation
won't come unless companies start to take more risks and invest.
"It's important that corporate executives wipe off their
deflationary mindset," he told reporters after the data,
complaining that some weakness remained in capital expenditure.
"In terms of sentiment, Japan hasn't emerged from deflation
yet."
