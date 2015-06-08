* Data show Japan on track for gradual recovery
* Q1 GDP revised to annualised 3.9 pct vs preliminary +2.4
pct
* Capital expenditure rises 2.7 pct vs preliminary +0.4 pct
* Weak yen, record profits, labour shortage help spur
investment
(Adds detail, context on capex)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's economy expanded much
faster than initially expected over January to March as
companies ramped up capital investment, underscoring the central
bank's view that recovery from last year's recession is gaining
momentum.
The economy grew an annualised 3.9 percent in the first
three months of this year, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday,
handily beating a preliminary estimate of a 2.4 percent gain,
and topping a median market estimate for 2.7 percent growth.
"This is a pretty positive figure and shows the recovery is
picking up pace," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at
Norinchukin Research Institute.
"Non-manufacturers are boosting spending on expectations
that private consumption will recover, so this should serve as a
key driver of growth," he said.
Capital spending rose 2.7 percent from the previous quarter,
much more than a preliminary estimate of 0.4 percent growth and
bigger than a 2.3 percent expansion projected in a Reuters poll.
Taking advantage of a weak yen, a number of Japanese
manufacturers are shifting production back to Japan from China
and elsewhere. Panasonic has pulled back some
production of room air-conditioners and Canon 7751.T has
repatriated some output of high-end copiers.
Analysts say record profits and ample cash have finally
started spurring firms such as industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp
to increase capital investment.
SERVICE-SECTOR INVESTMENT ON THE RISE
The data is welcome news for the government and the Bank of
Japan, which are hoping that expectations of a steady economic
recovery will spur companies and households to boost spending.
A pick-up in capital expenditure is key for the success of
premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies, which aim to reflate the
economy out of stagnation by changing companies' perception that
deflation will persist.
"The Japanese economy is returning to growth orbit," Abe's
spokesman Yasuhisa Kawamura told reporters on the sidelines of a
summit of Group of Seven leaders on Sunday.
The upgrade reflected a Ministry of Finance survey issued
last week, which showed corporate capital spending grew in
January-March at the fastest pace in a year.
The MOF survey, which is used to calculate revised GDP data,
showed a notable increase in non-manufacturers' spending.
Rapid expansion of online and mobile businesses is driving
investment on distribution and inventory networks by retailers
and wholesalers, while hotels and theme parks are renovating to
draw in customers, including foreign tourists attracted by a
weak yen.
"Non-manufacturers may also be investing more on automation
to meet a shortage of labour," noted Norinchukin's Minami.
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Izumi Nakagawa;
Editing by Eric Meijer)