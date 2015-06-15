TOKYO, June 15 Japan's output gap narrowed in
January-March, according to calculations based on revised gross
domestic product data, in an encouraging sign for the Bank of
Japan's inflation target.
The output gap in the first quarter was minus 1.6 percent,
the Cabinet Office said on Monday. That compares with a minus
2.4 percent gap in the fourth quarter of last year.
A negative output gap - or the difference between actual and
potential gross domestic product - suggests that output is less
than what the country can produce at full capacity.
When a negative output gap narrows, it is a sign that
deflationary pressure is receding.
Japan's first-quarter GDP growth was revised up to a 3.9
percent annualised rate from the preliminary reading of 2.4
percent due to gains in capital expenditure, data showed last
week.
An improving output gap is important for the BOJ because the
central bank is trying to meet its 2 percent inflation target
around the first half of fiscal 2016.
The latest data show core consumer prices rose only 0.3
percent on year in April, and some economists doubt the BOJ can
meet its target within its proposed time frame.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)