* Q2 GDP -1.6 pct annualised vs f'cast -1.9 pct
* First GDP contraction since July-Sept 2014
* Consumption posts first quarterly fall since Q2 2014
* Q3 rebound seen modest, keeps BOJ under pressure for
action
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's economy shrank at an
annualised pace of 1.6 percent in April-June as exports slumped
and consumers cut back spending, adding pressure on Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to step up his policy drive to lift the
economy out of decades of deflation.
China's economic slowdown and its impact on its Asian
neighbours has also heightened the chance that any rebound in
growth in July-September will be modest, analysts say.
The gloomy data adds to signs that Japan's economy is at a
standstill and heightens pressure on policymakers to offer
additional monetary or fiscal stimulus later this year.
The contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) compared
with a median market forecast of a 1.9 percent fall and followed
a revised expansion of 4.5 percent in the first quarter, Cabinet
Office data showed on Monday.
"If weak private consumption persists, that would be a
further blow to Abe's administration, which is facing falling
support rates ahead of next year's Upper House election," said
Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief Japan economist at Credit Suisse.
"This could raise chances of additional fiscal stimulus."
Private consumption, which makes up roughly 60 percent of
economic activity, fell 0.8 percent from the previous quarter,
double the pace expected by analysts.
It was the first decline since April-June 2014, when a sales
tax hike hit consumption, as households spent less on air
conditioners, clothing and personal computers.
Overseas demand shaved 0.3 percentage point off growth as
exports to Asia and the United States slumped.
ONUS ON GOVT, NOT BOJ
The data looks likely to force the BOJ to cut its forecast
of a 1.5 percent economic expansion for the current fiscal year
when it reviews its long-term projections in October.
But the weak consumption underscores a dilemma the central
bank faces that may discourage it to expand stimulus.
Economics Minister Akira Amari acknowledged that consumption
may have been hit by rising food prices, as the BOJ's easing
weakened the yen and pushed up import costs.
Aides close to Abe have signalled that additional monetary
easing is unwelcome as further yen falls will push up food costs
further and hurt consumption.
That puts the onus of the government to underpin growth
despite diminishing returns. Japan's economy grew just 2 percent
since Abe took office in December 2012, even as he deployed
fiscal stimulus roughly equal to 3 percent of GDP.
"The effect of Abenomics hasn't expired, but the policy
steps haven't boosted wages enough to meet rising living costs,"
said Yuichiro Nagai, an economist at Barclays Capital Japan.
"There's not much the BOJ can do, so there's a higher chance
the government may offer fiscal support if consumption fails to
rebound in July-September," he said.
Economics minister Amari told reporters the government
didn't have any plans as yet to craft a fresh stimulus package,
and will instead keep pressuring companies to direct their
record profits at raising wages and capital expenditure.
But weak Asian demand casts doubt on whether manufacturers
can continue to reap huge profits overseas.
Kobe Steel Ltd, Japan's No.3 steelmaker, last month
cut its annual sales forecast for the year to March 2016,
blaming weak sales of hydraulic excavators in China.
"We don't expect to see a recovery in infrastructure
investments and capital spending in China within a year or a
year and a half," Kobe Steel executive vice president Naoto
Umehara told reporters at the earnings announcement.
