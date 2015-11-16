* Q3 GDP shrinks annualised 0.8 pct vs f'cast -0.2 pct
* Private consumption bounces; capex drops again
* Economy shrinks for two consecutive quarters
* Govt says economic recovery to continue
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Nov 16 Japan slipped into its fourth
technical recession in five years between July and September -
spotlighting how the government's "Abenomics" policies have
struggled to drag the economy out of chronic stagnation.
Official data on Monday showed the world's third-largest
economy shrank an annual 0.8 percent in July-September after a
0.7 percent contraction in the prior quarter, putting it firmly
into recession - two consecutive quarters of declines.
Monday's data highlights the need, analysts say, for
structural reform aimed at breaking through supply-side
constraints including labour shortages in a fast-ageing society,
which suffered from chronic deflation for more than 15 years.
"Abenomics' first two arrows of monetary and fiscal stimulus
were meant to buy time, but Japan failed to make progress with
painful reforms needed to boost its growth potential," said
Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.
"Without reform (the 'third arrow'), the economy's growth
potential remains low, making it vulnerable to shocks and to
suffering recessions more often."
Economics Minister Akira Amari, at a news conference after
the data was published, noted a shortage of labour available for
public works projects to stimulate the economy, highlighting a
major constraint policymakers face - not enough suitable workers
to build growth.
Amari nodded when asked if he saw "no need" to craft an
extra budget to stimulate demand right away, despite U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew proposing earlier that Japan should
provide more fiscal support to ensure it returns to growth - led
by domestic demand.
Amari urged Japanese firms to use their record cash holdings
to raise wages and boost capital spending to generate a virtuous
circle of growth led by the private sector, instead of simply
demanding yet more stimulus when such growth remained elusive.
But Amari was targeting a corporate sector that has shown
little enthusiasm for Japan's economic prospects of late.
The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers last
week fell in November from October, posting the lowest reading
since April 2013. The service sector index fell in October to
its lowest since March, dragged down by wholesalers and
retailers.
SOME BRIGHTER SIGNS
Even though Monday's numbers were gloomy, the government
maintained its cautiously upbeat outlook, saying that despite
some weaknesses, the economy continued to recover moderately on
improvements in job and income conditions.
"While there are risks such as overseas developments, we
expect the economy to head toward a moderate recovery thanks to
the effect of the various (stimulus) steps taken so far," Amari
said in an earlier statement.
Amari said a big reduction in inventories was the major
culprit in the third-quarter contraction. Excluding this effect,
he said, final demand contributed an annualised 1.4 percent
point to growth.
But capital expenditure fell 1.3 percent, more than a median
market forecast of a 0.4 percent decrease, to mark a second
declining quarter, and revealing the sluggish state of
manufacturing investment.
Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of
gross domestic product, rose 0.5 percent from the previous
quarter, in line with the median market forecast.
While domestic demand shaved 0.3 percentage point off GDP
growth, foreign demand for Japan's exports added 0.1 point,
the data showed.
The weak data would have come as little surprise to Bank of
Japan officials, who had also largely factored in the recession,
and now expect growth to recover in coming quarters as
consumption and factory output show signs of a pick-up, however
modest.
The data will be closely scrutinised by the Bank of Japan,
but board members are widely expected to keep monetary policy
steady at the central bank's rate review this week, analysts
said.
