TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy shrank 0.6 percent in October-December from the previous quarter as a global economic slowdown, Thai floods and a strong yen dealt a blow to the economy just as it was emerging from a recession wrought by last year's devastating earthquake. The decline was bigger than economists' median forecast for a 0.3 percent contraction, and followed a revised 1.7 percent expansion in July-September, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday. Following is a table of October-December and revised July-September GDP data (in percent, median consensus market forecasts in parentheses:) ---------------------------------------------------------------- OCT-DEC JULY-SEPT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr-on-qtr Real GDP -0.6 (-0.3) +1.7 Real GDP (annualised) -2.3 (-1.4) +7.0 Nominal GDP -0.8 +1.5 Nominal GDP (annualised) -3.1 +6.1 Gross Domestic Income -0.6 +1.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (in real terms) OCT-DEC JULY-SEPT --------------------------------------------------------------- Private demand +0.2 +1.3 Private consumption +0.3 (+0.2) +1.0 Household spending +0.3 +1.0 Housing -0.8 +4.5 Capital spending +1.9 (+0.9) -0.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Public demand -0.2 -0.0 Government outlays +0.3 +0.3 Capital investment -2.5 -1.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- External Exports -3.1 +8.6 Imports +1.0 +3.4 Contribution to GDP (in pct pt) external demand -0.6 (-0.6) +0.8 domestic demand +0.1 +0.9 private inventory -0.3 +0.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GDP deflator (yr-on-yr) -1.6 -2.1 Domestic demand deflator -0.3 -0.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website