TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's government is set to project real economic growth of 2.2 percent for the fiscal year that starts in April, Jiji news agency said on Tuesday, with the world's third-largest economy likely to see a reconstruction boom in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

That would match the Bank of Japan's view but outpace the 1.8 percent expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Cabinet Office issues economic forecasts in December for the following fiscal year, and its figures provide the basis for the government to compile its annual budget. The government is expected to decide on its draft budget for fiscal 2012/13 in the coming days.

For the year to next March, it has cut its growth forecast to 0.5 percent from 1.5 percent in August to reflect the impact of the devastating earthquake and tsunami on March 11 that also triggered a nuclear crisis.

But the export-reliant economy's recovery prospects are increasingly under threat from Europe's debt crisis, a slowdown in the global economy and the persistent strength of the yen, which hurts its exports.