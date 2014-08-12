(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Daiki Iga and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's economy likely shrank
sharply in the second quarter, which would be bad news for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's growth policies, but it could raise market
expectations of further stimulus.
Data due at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday Japan time (2350 GMT on
Tuesday) will show gross domestic product contracted at a 7.1
percent annual rate from the previous three months as a
sales-tax hike battered consumption, economists forecast in a
Reuters poll.
The deepest slide since the global financial crisis and the
first in nearly two years could call into question Abe's
programme of ending 15 years of deflation and tepid growth with
massive monetary easing, hefty government spending and
structural reforms.
"It's going to be hard for the economy to regain momentum,
given weak exports and a decline in real income, which weighs on
private consumption," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at
the Norinchukin Research Institute.
"The economy will rebound in July-September but growth is
likely to stay modest in October-December."
Markets are poised for a downside surprise, and investors
in the near term could be cheered by a bad result if they think
it puts pressure on the Bank of Japan to increase its asset
purchases, or on Abe not to raise the sales tax again, market
participants say.
"If GDP undershoots, the BOJ will likely be forced to change
its assessment of consumption," said Naoki Murakami, market
strategist at Alliance Bernstein Japan. "Even if this doesn't
lead to a debate about immediate further easing, markets may
seize on it in anticipation."
ECONOMISTS DOWNGRADE FORECASTS
The expected pullback from the tax hike - following a 6.7
percent first-quarter surge ahead of the new levy - comes even
as Japanese companies have finally been able to start passing on
higher labour and materials costs to consumers and other
businesses.
Economists had been pencilling in a roughly 5 percent
April-June drop until recent data showed the weakest factory
output since 2011 and a second surprise monthly drop in exports,
confirming that the weakness in the world's third-biggest
economy is widespread.
One quarter's GDP is unlikely to alter the policy debate
alone, unless it is so bad that it derails the BOJ's baseline
recovery scenario, economists say.
And BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been relentlessly
upbeat about Japan's outlook, even as private economists have
become gloomier.
"Japan's economy is likely to continue recovering moderately
with the effect (of the tax increase) seen gradually subsiding,"
Kuroda said on Friday, even as the central bank cut its
assessment of exports and output.
As for the tax hike, Abe's government has said he will
scrutinise July-September GDP and other data to make his
decision around year-end on whether to proceed with a planned
rise in the sales tax to 10 percent from eight percent.
Wednesday's forecast contraction is almost twice as steep as
the 3.7 percent drop from 1997, the last time the sales tax was
raised - a move that preceded a steep recession and ended the
political career of Ryutaro Hashimoto, the premier who pushed
through the tax increase in a bid to curb Japan's spiralling
government debt.
But policymakers and many economists say a simple comparison
with the previous hike is not easy, because that recession was
greatly compounded by the Asian financial crisis.
