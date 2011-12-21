GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's government now thinks the economy will mildly contract this fiscal year and is set to cut its GDP forecast to a contraction of 0.1 percent compared to its prior estimate of 0.5 percent growth, a government source said on Wednesday.
It will also cut its forecast for the next fiscal year beginning in April to 2.2 percent growth compared to its previous estimate of growth between 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent, the source said.
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
* Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable