TOKYO, March 8 Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) shrank a revised 0.2 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, contracting less than preliminary data had shown, as capital spending held up well in an encouraging sign for domestic demand while the country rebuilds from last year's earthquake, government data showed on Thursday.

The figure came exactly in line with economists' median forecast for a 0.2 percent contraction and compared with an initial reading of a 0.6 percent drop.

The revised figure translates into an annualised contraction of 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, the Cabinet Office said. That compares with an initial reading of a 2.3 percent contraction and a median forecast for a 0.7 percent annualised decline.

Capital spending rose a revised 4.8 percent, against a preliminary reading of a 1.9 percent rise, in a sign that strength in domestic demand will help the economy to recover later this year.