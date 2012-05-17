TOKYO May 17Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in
January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed
on Thursday, recovering from a lull late last year due to solid
consumer spending, post-quake rebuilding and improving exports.
The expansion was slightly bigger than a median economist
forecast of 0.9 percent expansion and followed an upward
revision to 0.0 percent in October-December.
Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into
an annualised increase of 4.1 percent, bigger than a 3.5 annual
rise expected by economists and surpassing 2.2 percent growth in
the United States in the same quarter.
Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the
economy, grew 1.1 percent, against the median market forecast of
a 0.8 percent increase.
Economists expect the world's third largest economy to grow
about 2 percent in the fiscal year that started in April,
supported by a gradual recovery of the U.S. economy and
rebuilding efforts on its quake-battered northeast coast.