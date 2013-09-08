TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan's economy expanded 0.9
percent in April-June from the previous quarter, government data
showed on Monday, revised up from a preliminary 0.6 percent
increase.
The result matched the median market forecast in a Thomson
Reuters poll of economists.
The revised gross domestic product figure translates into an
annualised 3.8 percent growth, up from an initial reading of 2.6
percent and against a median market forecast for a 3.7 percent
increase, the data released by the Cabinet Office showed.
The upward revision underscores the view Japan's economy is
on track for a moderate recovery and may heighten the case for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to proceed with a scheduled sales tax
increase from next year.