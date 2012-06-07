TOKYO, June 8 Japan's economy grew a revised 1.2
percent in January-March from the previous quarter, government
data showed on Friday, more than initially reported last month,
in a sign the recovery was on track due to firm domestic demand.
The rise in gross domestic product was slightly bigger than
economists' median forecast for a 1.1 percent expansion, and
compared with a preliminary reading of 1.0 percent growth, the
Cabinet Office data showed.
The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 4.7
percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against 4.4 percent
projected by economists and a preliminary reading of 4.1
percent.
The world's third-biggest economy was hit hard last year
after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but it has gotten a
boost this year from rebuilding in the disaster-struck areas and
solid consumer spending.