TOKYO Dec 10 Japan's gross domestic product
shrank 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter,
revised government figures showed on Monday, unchanged from
preliminary data reported last month, as the economy struggled
with faltering global demand and a strong yen.
The result compared with economists' median forecast for a
0.8 percent contraction.
The figure translates into an annualised contraction of 3.5
percent in real, price-adjusted terms, also unchanged from the
preliminary data issued last month.
The government also revised GDP figures for April-June to
show a small contraction, which when rounded gave a reading of
minus 0.0 percent, showing that the economy contracted for two
straight quarters.