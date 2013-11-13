TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's economy grew 0.5 percent in July-September, a slowdown from the previous quarter as gains in consumer spending moderated and exports weakened.

The increase was slightly more than the median estimate for a 0.4 percent rise and followed a 0.9 percent expansion in April-June, data released by the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The third-quarter gross domestic product figure translated into an annualised increase of 1.9 percent, a little more than the median forecast of a 1.7 percent annualised increase.

For more background, please access this PREVIEW