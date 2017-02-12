Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.
The preliminary reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of 1.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.4 percent expansion in the prior quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.2 percent, versus 0.3 percent growth expected by economists.
