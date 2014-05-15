TOKYO May 15 Japan's economy grew 1.5 percent
in January-March from the previous quarter, posting its biggest
expansion since July-September 2011, as consumer spending jumped
ahead of an April 1 sales tax increase, government data showed
on Thursday.
Capital spending also grew far faster than expected.
The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared
with 1.0 percent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters
poll. It followed a revised 0.1 percent rise in the final
quarter of last year, Cabinet Office data showed.
The first-quarter GDP figure translated into annualised
growth of 5.9 percent, versus 4.2 percent growth expected by
economists.
Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of
the economy, increased 2.1 percent on the quarter, its fastest
growth since January-March 1997. That was in line with a 2.1
percent gain forecast by economists.
Capital spending, seen as key for sustained growth in the
world's third-largest economy, grew 4.9 percent, far exceeding a
projection for a 2.1 percent rise and marking its biggest gain
since October-December 2011.
External demand shaved off 0.3 percentage point from
quarterly growth, reflecting Japan's hefty trade deficit as
exports remain sluggish and demand for imports of fuel and other
goods stays strong.
