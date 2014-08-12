TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's economy shrank an
annualised 6.8 percent in the April-June quarter to suffer its
biggest contraction since the March 2011 devastating earthquake
and tsunami, government data showed on Wednesday, as a sales tax
hike took a bigger-than-expected toll on household spending.
The preliminary figure for gross domestic product (GDP)
compared with a 7.1 percent decline forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll. It followed a revised 6.1 percent rise in the
first quarter of this year, the Cabinet Office data showed.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy contracted 1.7
percent in the second quarter after a revised 1.5 percent
increase in the first quarter.
Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of
the economy, decreased 5.0 percent from the previous quarter, as
households withheld spending after an increase in Japan's sales
tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April.
External demand added 1.1 percentage point to the economy in
the second quarter, the data showed.
