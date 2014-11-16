TOKYO Nov 17 Japan's economy unexpectedly
shrank an annualised 1.6 percent in July-September after a
severe contraction in the previous quarter, likely solidifying
the view that premier Shinzo Abe will delay a second sales tax
hike next year.
The preliminary figure for gross domestic product (GDP)
compared with a 2.1 percent increase forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll. It followed a revised 7.3 percent contraction in
the second quarter, which was the biggest slump since the March
2011 earthquake and tsunami, Cabinet Office data showed on
Monday.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.4
percent in the third quarter.
Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of
the economy, rose 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, a sign
that an increase in Japan's sales tax to 8 percent from 5
percent in April continued to take a toll. That compared with a
median market forecast for a 0.8 percent increase.
