(Corrects paragraph 1 by deleting reference to consumer
spending weakening)
TOKYO, March 9 Japanese gross domestic product
rose an annualised 1.5 percent in the October-December quarter,
revised government data showed on Monday, less than the
preliminary reading of a 2.2 percent increase as capital
expenditure weakened.
The median forecast was for 2.2 percent annualised growth in
a Reuters poll of economists.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent
in the fourth quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed. That
compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase
and the median estimate of 0.6 percent growth.
Capital expenditure fell 0.1 percent from the previous
quarter, versus a preliminary 0.1 percent increase and below the
median estimate of a 0.3 percent expansion.
