TOKYO Aug 15 Japan's economy grew at an annualised pace of 0.2 percent in the April-June period, expanding for a second straight quarter but at a much slower rate on weak exports and capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product was weaker than a median market forecast for a 0.7 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 2.0 percent growth in the first quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP marked flat growth in April-June, versus a 0.2 percent growth expected by economists.

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)