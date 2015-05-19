TOKYO May 20 Japan's economy grew at a 2.4 percent annualised rate in the January-March period, expanding for a second straight quarter on a pick-up in capital spending, the government said on Wednesday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of 1.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.1 percent expansion in the final quarter of last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 0.6 percent in the first three months of this year, more than a 0.4 percent increase expected by economists in the Reuters poll.

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)