BRIEF-Nine Energy Service Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Nine Energy Service Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's economy expanded at an annualised pace of 3.9 percent in the first three months of this year, revised up from an initial estimate of 2.4 percent growth, government data showed on Monday.
The revised figure compared with a median market forecast for 2.7 percent growth in real, price adjusted-terms.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose a revised 1.0 percent in January-March, compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase, the Cabinet Office data showed.
To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TORONTO, May 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains for several companies whose financial results exceeded expectations, including e-commerce company Shopify, and by gains for pipeline companies.