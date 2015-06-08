(Attaches to additional alert)

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's economy expanded at an annualised pace of 3.9 percent in the first three months of this year, revised up from an initial estimate of 2.4 percent growth, government data showed on Monday.

The revised figure compared with a median market forecast for 2.7 percent growth in real, price adjusted-terms.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose a revised 1.0 percent in January-March, compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase, the Cabinet Office data showed.

