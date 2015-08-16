(Repeats to additional alerts)
TOKYO Aug 17 Japan's economy shrank at an
annualised pace of 1.6 percent in the April-June period,
contracting for the first time in three quarters on weak exports
and consumer spending, government data showed on Monday.
The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared
with the median estimate of a 1.9 percent contraction in a
Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 4.5 percent
expansion in the first quarter.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP contracted 0.4 percent in
April-June, versus a 0.5 percent contraction expected by
economists.
