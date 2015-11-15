Brazil broker XP Investimentos files for IPO
SAO PAULO, May 10 Brazilian brokerage firm XP Investimentos SA filed on Wednesday with securities regulator CVM for an initial public offering that will include secondary share offerings.
TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's economy slipped back into recession in the July-September quarter, contracting at a 0.8 percent annualised rate on weak domestic demand, government data showed on Monday.
The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 0.2 percent contraction in a Reuters poll of economists.
It followed a revised 0.7 percent fall in April-June, which was the first decline in three quarters.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.2 percent in the third quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.
