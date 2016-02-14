(Repeats to additional alert)
TOKYO Feb 15 Japan's economy contracted at an
annualised rate of 1.4 percent in October-December, hurt by weak
private consumption and housing investment, Cabinet Office data
showed on Monday.
The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared
with the median estimate of a 1.2 percent contraction in a
Reuters poll of economists.
It followed a revised 1.3 percent gain in July-September.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.4
percent in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)