TOKYO Aug 15 Japan's economy grew at an
annualised pace of 0.2 percent in the April-June period,
expanding for a second straight quarter but at a much slower
rate on weak exports and capital expenditure, government data
showed on Monday.
The preliminary reading for gross domestic product was
weaker than a median market forecast for a 0.7 percent expansion
in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 2.0
percent growth in the first quarter.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP marked flat growth in
April-June, versus a 0.2 percent growth expected by economists.
