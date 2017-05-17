TOKYO May 18 Japan's economy expanded at an
annualised rate of 2.2 percent in January-March, posting a fifth
straight quarter of expansion led by solid exports and private
consumption, government data showed on Thursday.
The preliminary reading for first-quarter gross domestic
product (GDP) compared with a median estimate for a 1.7 percent
increase in a Reuters poll of economists.
It followed a revised 1.4 percent annualised rate of
expansion in the prior quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.5 percent, against
a 0.4 percent rise expected by economists.
