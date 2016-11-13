TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's economy grew at an
annualised rate of 2.2 percent in the July-September period, led
by external demand, to mark a third straight quarter of
expansion, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.
The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic
product compared with the median estimate of 0.9 percent growth
in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 0.7 percent
increase in the prior quarter.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.5 percent, versus
a 0.2 percent gain expected by economists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Minami Funakoshi, Chris
Gallagher)