TOKYO, June 8 Japan's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in the January-March period, revised down from a preliminary estimate of a 2.2 percent growth, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.

The revised gross domestic product (GDP) data compared with the median forecast of a 2.4 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

The figure translates into a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.3 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against a preliminary reading of a 0.5 percent increase and the median estimate of a 0.6 percent expansion.

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)