BERLIN Jan 22 The head of Germany's foreign
trade association, Anton Boerner, told Reuters on Tuesday he
feared that efforts by the Bank of Japan to end years of
economic stagnation by monetary easing would spark rounds of
competitive devaluations.
Boerner said he also feared the continuation of Japan's
monetary policy could send the euro rising higher against the
dollar to above the 1.40 level. But he did not expect the
Japanese easing and accompanying rise in the euro's exchange
rate would seriously undermine German exports.
The BOJ has already slashed interest rates close to zero and
said on Tuesday it would switch to an open-ended commitment of
buying assets next year and double its inflation target to 2
percent.