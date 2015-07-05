* BOJ Kuroda says Japan exposure to Greece limited
* BOJ, govt working closely together to respond to market
moves
* Finmin Aso says Europeans have sufficient safeguards in
place
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, July 6 Japanese policymakers on Monday
pledged to work closely to guard against financial market
volatility after Greek voters rejected euro zone austerity
measures.
"The direct economic and financial relations between Japan
and Greece are limited. But government and Bank of Japan
officials have held discussions early this morning" to ensure
Japan responds smoothly to any market response as needed, BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a statement.
Finance Minister Taro Aso also said that while Japan was in
close contact with overseas policymakers on the Greek
referendum, it was confident that Europeans have sufficient
safeguards in place to respond to market disruptions.
"I understand that European countries ... are calling on the
Greek government to act responsibly" in the wake of the
referendum results, Aso said in a statement.
The yen rose against the dollar and euro in early trade
after Greece voters rejected European bailout terms by a wider
margin than expected.
Japanese financial institutions have very limited exposure
to Greek debt, while Japan's direct trade with Greece is also
minimal.
Both Kuroda and Aso did not mention how Tokyo may respond if
developments in Greece jolt markets. But the central bank's
first line of defense would be to inject massive liquidity to
calm markets, sources have told Reuters.
