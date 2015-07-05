TOKYO, July 6 Japan's government and the Bank of
Japan will continue to work closely together to monitor
financial markets after Greek voters rejected euro zone
austerity measures, Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a
statement on Monday.
Aso also said that euro zone finance ministers and the
European Central Bank have already committed to making full use
of instruments available to safeguard the stability of the euro
zone.
Aso added in the statement that European countries are
waiting for Greek authorities' reaction to the vote and are
calling on them to react responsibly.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)