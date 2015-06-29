* Asian stocks fall on likelihood Greece heading to default
TOKYO, June 29 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Monday he did not think declines in Japanese stocks
would spread or that the yen would suddenly spike due to turmoil
triggered by a deepening crisis in cash-strapped Greece.
Aso, speaking to reporters, said that if Greece left the
euro zone, the impact on markets could be big, but less so if
Athens defaulted and remained in the euro zone.
Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a one-week low due
to rising risks of Greece defaulting on its debts. The yen was
stable versus the dollar, but Japanese policy makers are likely
to remain on edge as they try to prepare for the impact of what
could be a messy resolution to Greece's debt crisis.
"Greece came very close to securing a bailout but problems
came up close to the finish line," Aso said.
"Stocks are falling now, but I don't see further declines in
stocks or a sudden surge in the yen."
After bailout talks between the leftwing government and
foreign lenders broke down at the weekend, the European Central
Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks, leaving
Athens with little choice but to shut down the system to keep
its banks from collapsing.
The eurozone's problems risk undermining Japan's economy as
a sell-off in Japanese shares could hurt consumer sentiment and
wild swings in currencies could disrupt business plans.
Developments in the Greek debt crisis and the Asian
financial market reaction so far have yet to alarm the Bank of
Japan enough to consider offering emergency liquidity, officials
familiar with its thinking say.
Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said "We are taking
the Greece situation quite seriously and responding firmly."
He played down Monday's fall in the Nikkei stock index to a
more than one-week low, saying that after a rapid rise in recent
weeks it was only natural for there to be some adjustment.
