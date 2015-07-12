TOKYO, July 13 Japanese government and central
bank officials will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Monday (2230 GMT on
Sunday) to discuss the situation in Greece, an official said, as
Asia starts another tense week of trading amid further emergency
meetings in Europe.
The Finance Ministry, Financial Services Agency and Bank of
Japan will meet to exchange information about Greece, the
official said, after euro zone leaders told the cash-strapped
Greek government it must enact key reforms this week to restore
trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue to keep
it in the euro currency area.
Early Asian trading was calm. Last Monday, after Greek
voters rejected austerity measures in a referendum, Japanese
policymakers met and pledged to work closely to guard against
financial market volatility.
