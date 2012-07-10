* Govt hopes BOJ keeps easy policy - draft strategy plan
* Govt says to act appropriately vs excessive FX moves
* Draft has nothing new on Japan's stance on TPP talks
By Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, July 10 Japan will aim to create a $628
billion green energy market by 2020 through deregulation and
subsidies to promote development of renewable energy and
low-emission cars, a draft of the government's growth strategy
showed.
The government will also work with the Bank of Japan to
ensure the country exits deflation and achieves stable price
growth, according to the draft obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
"The government hopes the BOJ maintains powerful monetary
easing to beat deflation," the draft said.
"We will also continue to monitor currency market moves
carefully and act appropriately as needed," it said, warning
that excessive currency volatility would hurt Japan's economy.
The draft did not contain any numerical targets for GDP
growth or inflation levels by 2020.
The government is crafting a long-term strategy to boost
Japan's growth potential and seek new areas of growth, and hopes
to finalise it by the end of this month.
The draft suggests the government will continue to keep
pressure on the central bank to support the fragile economy, and
stands ready to intervene in the currency market to prevent any
sharp rises in the yen from hurting exports.
In the growth strategy, the government said it will seek to
develop a 50-trillion-yen renewable energy market and create 1.4
million jobs by 2020. The plan includes measures to promote
vehicles that run on alternative energy, so that they make up
half of new automobile sales by 2020.
On talks for joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)
agreement, the draft strategy only repeated the government's
current line that it will "proceed with preconsultations" with
member countries for entering the Asia-Pacific regional free
trade pact.
The BOJ set an 1 percent inflation target and eased policy
in February, and followed up with more monetary stimulus in
April to show its determination to beat deflation, but many
market watchers believe that day is still far off.
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7
peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by
reconstruction spending after a devastating earthquake and
tsunami last year.
But the stubbornly strong yen, Europe's continuing debt woes
and slowing growth in emerging economies are clouding the
outlook for the export-reliant economy.
($1 = 79.6050 Japanese yen)
