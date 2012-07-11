* Japan to take decisive action on FX market when needed
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's government warned on
Wednesday it would act decisively in foreign exchange markets if
strong gains in the yen threatened the country's fragile
economy, as it rolled out a long-term growth plan for the next
eight years.
The growth strategy, which the government hopes to finalise
in July or August, also aimed to create a $628 billion green
energy market by 2020 and called on the Bank of Japan to
maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy until the country makes
a sustained exit from deflation.
In a draft obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, the government
said it would "act appropriately" against any rapid yen rises
that would hurt the export-reliant economy.
But that language was toughened up in an official plan
released on Wednesday, in which the government said it would
take "decisive action when necessary."
The change follows calls from a ruling party lawmaker that
it should stress its readiness to intervene in the currency
market if the yen shoots up.
The long-term strategy, which is part of the government's
effort to boost Japan's growth potential and nurture new
industries, said Japan will aim to achieve average annual
nominal growth of 3 percent and real growth of 2 percent by
2020.
The government did not set a deadline for beating deflation
but said it will start conducting a review of the economy and
prices twice a year. That process could add to political
pressure on the central bank to take more action to spur
stronger economic activity and beat deflation.
The plan released on Wednesday is the government's proposed
version and will be further scrutinised by a panel of academics
and in a meeting of ruling party lawmakers before being
finalised.
The BOJ set an 1 percent inflation target and eased policy
in February, and followed up with more monetary stimulus in
April to show its determination to beat deflation. But most
economists agree it will be some time before the BOJ's target is
met.
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7
peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by
reconstruction spending after a devastating earthquake and
tsunami last year.
But the stubbornly strong yen, Europe's continuing debt woes
and slowing growth in emerging economies are clouding the
outlook for the economy.
