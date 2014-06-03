TOKYO, June 3 Following are key proposals in
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic growth strategy,
according to a 60-page early draft seen by Reuters. Many
high-profile policy areas are not addressed in detail,
suggesting they may remain contentious.
Abe is to announce the programme late this month.
PRIVATE-SECTOR, FOREIGN INVESTMENT:
- Targets opening up $30 billion in public infrastructure
projects such as airports to management by private investors.
Targets tripling the value of projects financed through
public-private partnerships by 2022 from $39 billion in 2012.
- Targets doubling annual foreign direct investment to nearly
$345 billion by 2020. Japan's inbound direct investment is the
lowest among OECD countries at 3.5 percent of GDP.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
- The Tokyo Stock Exchange will compile by mid-2015 a Corporate
Governance Code to bring oversight of listed companies into line
with international standards. The plan calls for banks to have
at least one outside director; this is weaker than previous
recommendations from within Abe's party to have multiple outside
directors for all listed companies.
TAX:
- Does not mention Abe's call for reforming corporate taxes.
Many in his party are pushing to cut the tax rate below 30
percent from the current 35.6 percent, but fiscal hawks are
pushing to force more companies onto the tax rolls to offset the
loss of revenue.
GPIF:
- Does not detail Abe's plans for the $1.26 trillion Government
Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest pension fund. Abe's
government is pushing GPIF to buy more stocks and invest less in
government bonds; asset allocations are to be worked out in the
coming months.
TRADE:
- Free trade, a prominent issue in last year's growth strategy,
does not appear in the new draft. This may reflect that Japan
and the United States have not reached a trade deal, which will
be key to an ambitious 12-nation Trans-Pacific Economic
Partnership.
LABOUR:
- Pledges to boost employment of older workers and young people,
but many politically sensitive issues are marked as still under
debate. Unresolved issues include whether the government will
make it easier for companies to dismiss workers.
- A section entitled "the use of foreign human resources"
remains blank, indicating the sensitivity of expanding a foreign
trainee programme in a country long averse to wide-scale
immigration.
'WOMENOMICS':
- Targets raising the proportion of women corporate managers to
30 percent by 2020 from last year's 7.5 percent. Requires listed
companies to disclose their women-in-management ratios. Targets
expanding places at Japan's day-care centres by 400,000 by 2017.
ENERGY:
- Pledges to reform the electricity market by 2020, ending
monopoly control by utilities. Promotes import of U.S. liquefied
natural gas. Reiterates Abe's plan to restart nuclear power
plants that pass tougher safety checks imposed after the 2011
Fukushima disaster.
CASINOS:
- Abe's push to legalise casino gambling, a high-profile attempt
to attract investment and tourism, is not in the draft.
Parliament is expected to begin debating a casino bill next
week, but supporters hope it will also be in Abe's growth
strategy, signalling that it is a policy priority.
HYDROGEN FUELLING STATIONS:
- Vows to ease curbs on hydrogen fuelling stations. Toyota Motor
Corp is preparing to launch a hydrogen-powered car in
the United States, Japan and Europe in 2015, a major bet on
fuel-cell technology by Japan's top automaker.
ROBOTICS:
- Promises a "robotic revolution" forum in a bid to boost
productivity. By 2020, Abe wants a 20-fold increase in the use
of robots in agriculture and a doubling in manufacturing.
AGRICULTURE
- Does not address whether corporations will be allowed to own
farmland, considered key to opening up Japan's cosseted farm
sector.
