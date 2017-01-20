* Risk that Trump may base trade policy on 'wrong economics'

* Japan needn't cooperate with Trump just to please him

* Abe should delay sales-tax hike again if deflation persists

* Japan should intervene if yen spikes

By Kaori Kaneko and Sumio Ito

TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan should push back if President-elect Donald Trump bases trade and other economic policy on "wrong economics," an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Reuters in an unusually direct expression of concern about potential protectionism.

Koichi Hamada, emeritus professor of economics at Yale University and Cabinet adviser, also said Abe could relax his timetable for balancing the budget in the next four years and should be ready to further delay a planned sales-tax hike to ensure economic growth.

Threats by Trump, who takes office on Friday, to impose a "border tax" on imports and take other protectionist measures have raised uncertainties about global trade.

"There is some danger if he bases his decisions on wrong economics without listening to good advisers, and if he thinks that he could manage national economic matters as he does his real-estate company," Hamada said in an interview on Thursday.