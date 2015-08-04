TOKYO Aug 4 A key economic adviser to Japan's
prime minister said on Tuesday that he saw no need for the Bank
of Japan to deploy additional stimulus to meet its 2 percent
inflation goal next year, warning that it could cause the yen to
weake and prices to overshoot.
Etsuro Honda, special adviser to the Cabinet and a leading
architect of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary economic
policy, suggested that the next step for the central bank would
be to taper its massive asset purchases.
For that to happen, Honda told Reuters in an interview, the
BOJ would need to assess the impact of a planned sales tax hike
to 10 percent in April 2017.
Honda's view stood in contrast with his comments earlier
this year when he said the BOJ could need to think about taking
action if inflation rose too slowly.
The world's third largest economy and its price trend are on
track for steady growth, he said.
Slumping exports and tepid private consumption have raised
the prospect that the economy may have contracted in the
April-June quarter, casting doubt on the central bank's view
that growth will rebound and inflation will accelerate towards
its ambitious 2 percent goal.
The BOJ is in no mood to expand its already massive monetary
stimulus, but some analysts say it may be forced to act later
this year if private consumption fails to pick up, prolonging
the soft patch and keeping companies from raising prices.
