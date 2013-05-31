BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces $1.4 bln cash tender offer for certain notes
* Perrigo Company Plc announces $1,400,000,000 cash tender offer for certain notes
TOKYO, May 31 Housing starts in Japan rose 5.8 percent in April from a year earlier, up for the eighth straight month, data by the land ministry showed on Friday. Orders received by 50 major construction companies rose 2.0 percent in April from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:
* Perrigo Company Plc announces $1,400,000,000 cash tender offer for certain notes
* Italian, Portuguese yields drop after euro zone inflation falls