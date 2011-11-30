TOKYO, Nov 30 Housing starts in Japan fell 5.8 percent in October from a year earlier, falling for the second straight month, data from the land ministry showed on Wednesday, as worries about a slowing global economy and a strong yen hurt demand. The fall compared with a median estimate of a 6.2 percent annual decline and followed a 10.8 percent drop in September. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in October rose 24.3 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: