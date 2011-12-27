TOKYO, Dec 27 Housing starts in Japan fell 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the land ministry showed on Tuesday, as rebuilding in the country's earthquake-battered northeast led to a slower-than-expected decline in housing investment. The annual fall in November compared with a median forecast for a 4.7 percent annual drop. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in November rose 21.0 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: