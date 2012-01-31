TOKYO, Jan 31 Housing starts in Japan fell 7.3 percent in December from a year earlier, down for the fourth straight month, data by the land ministry showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about a slowing global economy weighed on housing investment. The fall compared with a median estimate for a 1.5 percent annual decline and followed a 0.3 percent fall in the year to November. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in December rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: