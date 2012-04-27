British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
TOKYO, April 27 Housing starts in Japan rose 5.0 percent in March from a year earlier, posting a second straight month of increase, government data showed on Friday, helped in part by rebuilding efforts in the northeast region battered by last year's earthquake and tsunami. The rise compared with economists' median forecast for an 8.1 percent annual increase. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.