TOKYO, June 29 Housing starts in Japan rose 9.3 percent in May from a year earlier, up for the fourth straight month, data from the land ministry showed on Friday, supported by rebuilding efforts in the area hit by last year's earthquake and tsunami. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in May fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: