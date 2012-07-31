TOKYO, July 31 Housing starts in Japan fell 0.2 percent in June from a year earlier, falling for the first time in five months, data from the Land Ministry showed on Tuesday, in a sign the pace of recovery in the construction industry led by reconstruction spending is slowing down. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in June rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: