TOKYO, Nov 29 Housing starts in Japan rose 7.1
percent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday,
in a sign that a housing boom before a sales tax hike is slowing
from the previous month.
The reading compared with a median estimate for a 4.3
percent annual increase projected by economists in a Reuters
poll and follows a 19.4 percent increase in the year to
September, land ministry data showed.
Orders received by 50 major construction companies in
October rose 61.1 percent from a year earlier.
To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:
here
For background on this data, please view this PREVIEW story
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)