Nissan Motor's Iwaki factory is seen in Iwaki, about 50km from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim/Files

TOKYO Japanese factory output dropped more than expected in November as supply chain disruptions caused by flooding in Thailand hit major manufacturers and worries about Europe's debt crisis and a slowing global economy compounded the damage.

Industrial output fell 2.6 percent in November, a much bigger drop than a median market forecast of a 0.8 percent decline, and following a 2.2 percent rise in October, government data showed on Wednesday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, however, ramped up their forecasts for the next two months, predicting output to rebound 4.8 percent in December and increase 3.4 percent in January.

"Floods in Thailand weighed on output in November, but forecasts for the following two months show that companies expect to make up for lost production," said Shuji Tonouchi, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Overseas demand may be weak, but reconstruction spending is likely to support industrial production next year. Still, the economy is clearly in a lull right now, and financial market turbulence could prompt the BOJ to take some further easing measures."

The Bank of Japan last week struck a pessimistic note, acknowledging that the world's third-largest economy will stagnate at least until spring next year, but stood pat on policy to save its limited ammunition.

Posing a further challenge to the central bank, core consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in a year to November, separate data showed, confirming deflation that has lasted for much of the past 15 years is persisting.

Worries about the health of the Japanese and world economies weighed on domestic consumption, with household spending falling 3.2 percent in November from a year earlier and retail sales down 2.3 percent. Both results were much weaker than forecasts.

Japan's economy probably slowed sharply this quarter, after robust 1.4 percent growth in the third quarter driven by companies' efforts to restore output and damaged supply chains.

But many analysts count on reconstruction to help the economy make it through a soft patch given the government has allocated 18 trillion yenin related spending this fiscal year and the next.

